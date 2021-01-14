Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $332,250.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Elena Gomez sold 17,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,158,890.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Elena Gomez sold 13,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $745,335.00.

SMAR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 820,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,460. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

