SLM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,692 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,848% compared to the average volume of 208 put options.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,607 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

SLM opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.33. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.