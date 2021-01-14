Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of SNBR opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $639,867.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

