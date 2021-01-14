Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 44553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.85.
In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total transaction of C$53,354.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,138.20.
About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.