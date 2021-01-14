Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 44553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.85.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$242.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total transaction of C$53,354.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,138.20.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

