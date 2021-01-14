Skylight Health Group (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) Trading Down 2.8%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF)’s share price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 384,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 102,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83.

About Skylight Health Group (OTCMKTS:CBIIF)

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based cannabis healthcare technology platform. It connects patients, physicians, and suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication. It operates through the United States and Canada segments.

