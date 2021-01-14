Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Hits $10.11 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $498,416.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00228576 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.94 or 0.82737276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

