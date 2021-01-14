Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 19th (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s (NASDAQ:EDTK) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 19th. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:EDTK opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

