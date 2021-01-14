Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $93.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and traded as high as $93.70. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $90.40, with a volume of 994,461 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a market cap of £950.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Also, insider Andrew Coombs sold 2,603,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £2,446,881.10 ($3,196,865.82).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.