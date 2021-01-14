Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Up 73.1% in December

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SHI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,176. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.