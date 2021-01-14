SingularDTV Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.23 million and $77,705.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

