Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce $200.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $212.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $863.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $889.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $788.13 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $803.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 535,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

