Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.
In other Silver Spike Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.