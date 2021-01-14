Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 195.6% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

In other Silver Spike Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

