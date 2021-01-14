Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Main First Bank upgraded Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.