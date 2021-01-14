Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. 125,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,686. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

