Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.56. 484,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.12. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.