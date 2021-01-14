Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

