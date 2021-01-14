Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,746 shares in the last quarter. Daido Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,662,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 948,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after acquiring an additional 490,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,669,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $87.62 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70.

