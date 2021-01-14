Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $34.31 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

