Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.98 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

