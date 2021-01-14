Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.98 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.