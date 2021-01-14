Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.