Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,509,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,859. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

