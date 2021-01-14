Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 147 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

