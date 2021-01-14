Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.77

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.77 and last traded at C$22.54, with a volume of 25257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.52.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.74 million. Research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at C$437,884.64. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,900 over the last quarter.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

