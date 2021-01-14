Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €41.00 by Barclays

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.15 ($50.77).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €43.80 ($51.53) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. Siemens Healthineers AG has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a twelve month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

