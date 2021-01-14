Siebert Williams Shank Reiterates Buy Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.98.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

