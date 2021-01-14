Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,122 shares of company stock valued at $53,843,641. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

