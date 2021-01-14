Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $207.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

