ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Reaches $27,853.81

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $27,853.81 and $202.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00376498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.92 or 0.04019154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

