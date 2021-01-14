Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Rises By 261.0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 261.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EMCB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.