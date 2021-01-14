Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Rises By 261.0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 261.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 117.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

