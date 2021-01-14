Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Drops By 75.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GDO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 53,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,915. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,566.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

