Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Drops By 75.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GDO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 53,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,915. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
