Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rises By 61.9%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

