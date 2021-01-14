Short Interest in University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Decreases By 66.7%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UNIB opened at $14.22 on Thursday. University Bancorp has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.
About University Bancorp
