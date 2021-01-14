Short Interest in University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Decreases By 66.7%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNIB opened at $14.22 on Thursday. University Bancorp has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

