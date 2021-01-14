Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Decreases By 64.0%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UG opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of -0.02. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 33.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of United-Guardian worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

