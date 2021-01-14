Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Decreases By 64.0%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UG opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of -0.02. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 33.07%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.