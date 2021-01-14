Short Interest in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Increases By 80.4%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,870,000 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the December 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,171.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 153,865 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

