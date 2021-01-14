Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Rises By 393.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scandium International Mining stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

