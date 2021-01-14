Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Rises By 393.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Scandium International Mining stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
About Scandium International Mining
