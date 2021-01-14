Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Increases By 64.4%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.
