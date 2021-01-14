Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Increases By 64.4%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Get Sasol alerts:

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.