Short Interest in Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Decreases By 50.0%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of POGS stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile
