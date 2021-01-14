Short Interest in Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Decreases By 50.0%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of POGS stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

