Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rises By 317.7%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,700 shares, an increase of 317.7% from the December 15th total of 152,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PNNT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

PNNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

