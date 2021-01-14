Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 489.6%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 489.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNNGY shares. HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DNNGY stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

