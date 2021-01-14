Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Increases By 104.5%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the December 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONCT. ValuEngine lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 5.37% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.