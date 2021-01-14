Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rises By 533.7%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 533.7% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY remained flat at $$3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday. 46,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.17.

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

