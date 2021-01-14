Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rises By 533.7%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 533.7% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY remained flat at $$3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday. 46,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.17.

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

