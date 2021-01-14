Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Expands By 900.0%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LBCC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 46,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,938. Long Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Long Blockchain Company Profile
