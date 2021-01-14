Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Increases By 107.2%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the December 15th total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.51% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTBR stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.23. Lightbridge has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

