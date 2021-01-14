Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rises By 82.4%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.53.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
