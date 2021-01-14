Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Drops By 70.5%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ENZL stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 465,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

