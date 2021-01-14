Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Drops By 77.6%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $78.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

