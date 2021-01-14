Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Grows By 234.9%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 234.9% from the December 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.16% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

POTX opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

