Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Increases By 99.5%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,061,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FCSMF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
