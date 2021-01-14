Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Increases By 99.5%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,061,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FCSMF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

