Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declines By 72.5%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 10,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.