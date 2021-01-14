Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Decreases By 65.9%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.5 days.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

ETTYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

